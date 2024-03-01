Amber Alert Issued After 2 Young Girls Abducted In New Hampshire, Woman Found Dead

The New Hampshire State Police authorized the activation of the alert system on Friday morning, March 1 after a 32-year-old woman was found dead in connection with the children's disappearance, according to the state's attorney general's office.

It is unclear what the woman's relationship is to the children and their father.

Law Enforcement is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the two girls:

Elowyn Duren, age: 4, 3 feet, 30 pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes, and,

Vaelyn Duren, age 1, 20 pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes

The children were last seen in Berlin, New Hampshire on Thursday, Feb. 29, at approximately 8 p.m. with their biological father, 37-year-old Dustin Mark Duren, who police say is 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

Police say he was operating a 2white 017 Subaru Impreza four-door NH Veteran registration V69023.

"If anyone observes Mr. Duren, the children, and or his vehicle, do not approach them and call 911 immediately as Mr. Duren may be armed and dangerous," police said.

Anyone with any further non-emergency information is asked to call the Berlin, NH Police Department directly at 603-752-3131 and or the New Hampshire State Police Headquarters Communications at 603-223-4381.

