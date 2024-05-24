Alleged Rockland Burglar Nabbed Again For 4 Crimes

Rockland County resident Dairin Aguirre, age 21, of Spring Valley, was charged with the new crimes on Monday, May 20.

According to Det. Matthew Galli of the Spring Valley Police, Aguirre, was arrested on Thursday, May 9, for allegedly breaking into a business at 230 West Route 59 in Spring Valley. He was released on an appearance ticket.

Throughout the next week, police responded to an additional four past burglary reports at different locations throughout the Village, including:

Rincon Zacapaneco Restaurant,19 East Church St. (two times)

230 West Route 59

35 Lawerence St.

Galli said that various items and money were taken from each location.

Galli said the suspect in the additional burglaries was identified as Aguire.

Following his second arrest, Aguirre was remanded to the Rockland County Jail without bail.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

