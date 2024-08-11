All-New NY Mobile ID Off To Great Start With Tens Of Thousands Of Users: 'Key Step'

In an announcement on Thursday, Aug. 8, Hochul revealed that over 100,000 New York residents have finished their enrollment for a New York Mobile ID on their phones.

The voluntary product, available for iOS and Android, was designed for "convenience and security" and can be downloaded by anyone with a valid, New York state-issued driver license, learner permit, or non-driver ID, according to officials.

"We are excited that so many New Yorkers have downloaded the Mobile ID app," Hochul said, adding, "This tool is a key step in making travel smoother and getting travelers to their destination quickly and safely.”

The digital IDs differ from the physical versions in that users can show certain information at once while hiding the rest of their identification. For instance, when showing the ID to make an age-restricted purchase (like tobacco or alcohol), a MiD holder can choose to share only their age, and not details such as their address or height.

Additionally, using digital IDs at places such as airports removes the need to hand over physical identification.

So far, Mobile IDs are accepted at Transportation Security Administration security checkpoints at almost 30 airports across the country, including all terminals at LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy airports. The New York Department of Motor Vehicles is also working with public and private entities across the state to expand the number of locations where Mobile IDs are accepted.

To make the Mobile IDs safe to use, the app can only be unlocked via Face ID, Touch ID, or a six-digit PIN number. When they are used at airports or other places, the information is transmitted to verifiers through a secure digital connection, and information about where they are used, when, and what personal information the user has shared is encrypted and only stored on their device.

Data on when and where someone uses their Mobile ID is not tracked, stored, or transmitted, according to officials.

To start using them, New Yorkers can download the app, register the phone number of their device, take a picture of the front and back of their physical ID using their phone's camera, and then pose for a selfie. The app will then check your photo and ID against the information on file with the DMV to make sure users match who they are claiming to be.

