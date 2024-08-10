All-New Eatery Holds Grand Opening In Hudson Valley

Rowseelee, a boba tea shop, celebrated the grand opening of its second location in Putnam County at 81 Main St. in Cold Spring on Friday, Aug. 9.

The shop serves a variety of boba, milk, and cold brew teas, as well as matcha and coffee. Those with a sweet tooth can also order desserts like beignets, flavored croissants, ice cream, and lemon bars.

According to its owners, the business only uses organic teas and ingredients and packages them in sustainable bottles and caps to minimize environmental impact.

As for the name "Rowseelee," it comes from the phonetic representation of the name "Rosie Lee," a British slang term for a cup of tea, according to the business's website.

"Come join us for our grand opening today at Rowseelee for tea, bubble tea, and treats!" wrote employee Sara Ferreira on social media, who also added, "Hope to see you there!"

The business's other location is in Mahopac at 600 Route 6, which opened in May and has received praise from visitors.

Rowseelee's full menu can be viewed by clicking here.

