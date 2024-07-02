Alert Issued In Hudson Valley For Parking Ticket Scam: What To Watch For

In a post on X on Monday, July 1, New York Assemblyman Matt Slater, who represents parts of Putnam and Northern Westchester, warned residents of a fake text scheme involving scammers claiming that victims owe unpaid parking invoices in New York City.

According to Slater, the texts will claim that victims will owe an additional charge of $25 unless they settle their balance. They will also contain a link where victims can settle their "balance."

"Don't be fooled by this fake text. Verify before you pay and protect your info!" Slater wrote in the post.

To do so, residents should check the official New York City parking ticket website or contact the city's parking authorities to verify unpaid parking ticket claims.

Those who receive the texts should also never share personal or financial information in response to unsolicited messages, according to Slater.

Slater represents the 94th Assembly District, including the towns of Kent, Patterson, Putnam Valley, Carmel, Southeast, Somers, Yorktown, and Brewster.

