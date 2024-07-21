Fair 83°

SHARE

Alert Issued For Missing 33-Year-Old Hudson Valley Woman

A 33-year-old woman from the region has gone missing, and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Hope Marie Duntz, age 33.

Hope Marie Duntz, age 33.

 Photo Credit: New York State Department of Transportation (DOT)
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

New York State Police issued an alert on Sunday, July 21, noting that Columbia County resident Hope Marie Duntz, of the city of Hudson, was reported missing by her family.

She is described as being 5-foot-4 and 155 pounds. She has blonde hair with green tips and blue eyes.

Anyone with info on her whereabouts is asked to call state police at 845-677-7300. 

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE