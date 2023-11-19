Missing CT 15-Year-Old Believed To Be In NY, Police Say

Connecticut resident Maxwell David Yeater was last seen in Fairfield County at the Newman’s Preservatory Trail off Bayberry Lane in Westport at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18.

In a new update released Sunday morning, Nov. 19, Westport Police said that an "exhaustive search" of Newman’s Preservatory Trail was conducted on Saturday.

"We searched the trails on foot, utilized area K-9s, and called in drone operators to search by air; all with negative results," Westport PD Lt. Eric Woods said.

During the course of the investigation, detectives were contacted by a friend of Yeater's who stated he had received a call from him and provided police the phone number from where the call was placed, Woods said.

"We investigated that phone number and discovered that the phone number was associated with WI-FI calling kiosks located in New York City," Woods said. "As such we believe Maxwell has made his way to New York City."

The Westport Police Detective Bureau asks anyone with information on the whereabouts of Maxwell Yeater to contact the department at 203-341-6000.

"We are also reaching out directly to Maxwell and ask him to contact his family or local law enforcement," Woods said.

