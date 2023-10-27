Accused Maine Mass Murderer Behaved Erratically During Deployment In Hudson Valley: Report

The suspect, 40-year-old Robert Card, is accused of killing 18 people and injuring over a dozen more during a mass shooting on Wednesday night, Oct. 25, that happened at two locations in Lewiston, Maine.

As authorities continue their urgent search for Card, more details about his past have been revealed, including the fact that he is a US Army reservist who was deployed in Northern Westchester County to Camp Smith Training Center in Cortlandt Manor over the summer of 2023 to help with training West Point cadets, ABC News is reporting.

During his time at Camp Smith, Card was described by a US Defense Department official to have been "behaving erratically," and even threatened other soldiers with violence. After leaders of the Army Reserve's 3rd Battalion, 304th Infantry Regiment told Camp Smith garrison staff about Card's conduct, New York State Police officers took him to Keller Army Community Hospital at the US Military Academy for a medical evaluation, the news outlet reported.

Card was "command directed" to go to the hospital out of concern for his safety, ABC News reported. The outlet also said that Card did not instruct or interact with West Point cadets in training during his time at Camp Smith, and was not trained as a firearms instructor by the Army.

New York State Police have since sent armed troopers to the entrances of Camp Smith to add to the installation's security out of precaution, according to ABC News.

The mass shooting on Oct. 25 started at a bowling alley hosting a Youth Night around 6:20 p.m. as well as a restaurant around five miles away that had been holding a cornhole competition. Seven people were killed at the bowling alley, while nine were killed at the restaurant, according to the Androscoggin County Sheriff.

It is the deadliest mass shooting in the US so far in 2023.

A white Subaru Outback that was believed to have been driven by Card was found in the town of Lisbon, which is about seven miles southeast of Lewiston.

