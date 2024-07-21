Abstract Hudson Valley Home Designed By Local Architect Listed For $2.9M

The property, which dates back to 1937 and is located at 29 Penny Lane in Scarsdale, is now listed for $2.998 million by Christie's International Real Estate Group.

The 5,400-square-foot home was designed by architect Paul M. Doering, a graduate of the iconic Bauhaus School in Germany known for teaching modern design.

According to its listing, the residence perfectly exemplifies the school's principles with its blend of functional and abstract shapes, simple color schemes, and utilization of basic industrial materials such as concrete, steel, and glass.

The home also boasts large open spaces, high ceilings, walls of glass, and an original mahogany sliding wall that glides on a brass track to create an "intimate" dining space, the listing said.

Other amenities include new Marvin windows and doors, a new heating and ventilation system, a butler's pantry, a kitchen with a Bertazzoni induction range, and new bathrooms with Carrera marble tile work.

The residence's exterior is no slouch, either; future homeowners will enjoy a stone stairway from the patio to the lower yard and balconies with new bluestone surfaces and railings.

Click here to view the residence's listing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.