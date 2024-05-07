Drizzle Fog/Mist 45°

90 Cats Rescued From 'Deplorable' Hudson Valley Home

Police are investigating after 90 cats were in poor health and deplorable living conditions in a home in the region.

Some of the cats and kittens rescued from the home.

 Photo Credit: Dutchess County Sheriff's Office
Kathy Reakes
Dutchess County Sheriff's Office members discovered the cats at a home in Dover on Saturday, May 4.

According to the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to the home for a report of animal cruelty.

Upon investigation, 90 cats were in poor health and were rescued by deputies and volunteer animal rescue workers.

Hudson Valley Animal Rescue and Sanctuary assisted the sheriff's office at the scene and will provide medical care.

This investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

