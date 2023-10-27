7 Rockland Residents Charged With Selling Drugs In Region

The residents were reportedly selling cocaine, fentanyl, and prescription pills in the Village of Spring Valley, the Town of Clarkstown, and the Town and Village of Haverstraw, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II announced on Thursday, Oct. 26.

The investigation, known as “Operation Clean Streets,” led to the following arrests:

Edwin Salazar Ramirez, age 23, of Spring Valley, was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance.

Oscar Palencia Lopez, age 19, of Spring Valley, was charged with three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and three counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance.

Carlos Valle Cazares, age 37, of Nanuet, was charged with four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and four counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance.

Refar Maisonneuve, age 37, of Nanuet, was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance.

Rafael Olivo, age 59, of Stony Point, was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance.

Danielle Logan, age 38, of Congers, was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance.

James Valle, age 26, of Nyack, was charged with four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and four counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance.

The arrests are the latest action in the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office's ongoing drug enforcement operation.

Earlier this week, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) announced that the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force assisted local, state, and federal authorities in recovering over 100 pounds of suspected cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, and oxycodone carrying an estimated street value of $4 million from a pizzeria in the Bronx last week.

In February, the RCDAO announced the arrest of a Congers resident and the seizure of five kilos of cocaine following a joint investigation by the Rockland County District Attorney Office Drug Task Force and DEA.

“Today’s announcement of ‘Operation Clean Streets’ underscores the unwavering dedication of numerous law enforcement agencies joining forces to rid our streets of dangerous narcotics," Walsh said. "Since assuming office in 2020, my directive to the RCDAO Drug Task Force has always been to aggressively collaborate with state and federal partners in hunting down and prosecuting those who spread poison among our residents."

