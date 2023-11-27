7 NY School Districts Among Top 13 In Nation, According To New Rankings

TeachSimple analyzed reviews and ratings of each US school district and ranked them from highest to lowest, with 1 being the lowest, and 5 being the highest.
The scores are based on reviews from parents and students, statistics from the US Department of Education, and user-submitted information from schools.
The two top-ranked districts in New York and Connecticut are both in Nassau County on Long Island:
No. 3 Roslyn Union Free SD has a high proficiency in both reading and math. The district also has a lower ratio of student-teachers with 13:1, and has an average expense of $32,874 per student.
No. 4 Hewlett-Woodmere, where 23 percent of students are eligible for free or reduced lunch in the district and the average expense per student is $41,507. The district has a low student-teacher ratio of 10:1.
In Westchester County, Scarsdale Union Free SD, which tied for fifth, has a 12:1 student-teacher ratio.
One Connecticut school made the list of 13 ranked districts: No. 7 Westport in Fairfield County.
Four other Long Island school districts made the Top 13: No. 6 Great Neck, Syosset (tied for eighth), No. 11 Half Hollow Hills, and Jericho (tied for 12).
Complete Top 13 rankings
- 1 Radnor, PA
- 2 South Texas Independent, TX
- 3 Roslyn Union Free, NY
- 4 Hewlett-Woodmere Union Free, NY
- 5 (tie) Eanes Independent, TX
- 5 (tie) Scarsdale Union Free, NY
- 6 Great Neck, NY
- 7 Westport, CT
- 8. (tie) San Dieguito Union Free, CA
- 8 (tie) Syosset Central, NY
- 9 Ladue, MO
- 10 Township High School D211, IL
- 11 Half Hollow Hills, NY
- 12 (tie) Jericho Union Free, NY
- 12 (tie) Palo Alto Unified, CA
- 13 Tredyffrin, PA
