7 Hospitalized After Route 9 Crash In Hudson Valley

It happened in Columbia County at about 6:10 a.m. Tuesday, April 30 on Route 9 in the town of Kinderhook, just north of Maple Lane South.

A 2011 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a 28-year-old man from the village of Valatie in Columbia County, was traveling southbound when a 2004 Honda Accord, driven by an 18-year-old Bronx woman, exited a parking lot and made a left-hand turn in front of the Silverado, causing the collision, New York State Police said.

The driver of the Accord was taken out of her car by the Niverville Fire Department and airlifted to Albany Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Her five passengers -- all from the Bronx and ranging in age from 15 to 21 -- were taken by ambulance to Albany Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Silverado was transported to Columbia Memorial Hospital in the city of Hudson with non-life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed for several hours after the crash.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.