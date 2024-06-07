Fair 85°

67 Guns, 4 Assault Rifles Turned In At Rockland County Gun Buyback Event

A Hudson Valley gun buyback event collected 67 guns, including four assault rifles.

The firearms collected during the event. 

 Photo Credit: Rockland County Sheriff's Office
Kathy Reakes
The annual event was held in Rockland County in Spring Valley on Thursday, June 6.

During the event, sponsored by the Rockland County Sheriff's Office with the Spring Valley Police Department, the New York State Police, and the Rockland County District Attorney’s, residents were given gift cards in exchange for guns. 

Rockland County Sheriff Louis Falco said the guns collected included:

  • Four assault rifles
  • 29 handguns
  • 32 rifles and shotguns
  • Two antique or non-working guns

Individuals also turned in several swords and other edged weapons for destruction.

"Gun violence continues to create a threat to public safety for the residents of Rockland County and our State," said Sheriff Falco. “I will continue to partner with all of Rockland County law enforcement in our continuing efforts to keep the people of our county safe."

