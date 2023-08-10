Overcast 77°

66-Year-Old Hudson Valley Man Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash

A 66-year-old Hudson Valley man was killed in a single-vehicle crash.

Town of Newburgh Police exam the vehicle involved in the fatal crash on. Route 9W.
Town of Newburgh Police exam the vehicle involved in the fatal crash on. Route 9W. Photo Credit: Rockland Video Productions
The scene of the fatal crash.
The scene of the fatal crash. Photo Credit: Rockland Video Productions
Kathy Reakes
The collision took place in Orange County around 11 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 9 on Route 9W north in the Town of Newburgh of the intersection with Old Post Road.

The victim, from Newburgh, who had to be extricated from the vehicle, died from his injuries, said Lt. Dennis Carpenter, of the town of Newburgh Police.

The name of the victim has not been released pending notification of family members.

An investigation is underway.

Newburgh Police were assisted by:

  • Town of Newburgh EMS
  • Middle Hope Fire Department
  • Orange County Medical Examiner's Office

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

