66-Year-Old Hudson Valley Man Hit, Killed While Walking

The incident occurred in Orange County at around 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, at Industrial Drive and Fortune Road East in Wallkill.

According to Lt. Robert McLymore of the Wallkill Police, the 66-year-old Wallkill resident was found lying on the ground unconscious and unresponsive.

Officers immediately began life-saving measures, including CPR.

The victim was transported to Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown by the town of Wallkill Emergency Medical Services, where he was pronounced dead, McLymore said.

His identity has not yet been released.

The Town of Wallkill Police Department detectives, with assistance from the New York State Police, are investigating the incident.

The Department was assisted at the scene by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Silver Lake Fire Department.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

