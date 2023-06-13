Mostly Cloudy 69°

600-Pound White Shark Pings Off Long Island Coast

In shark years, she's still technically a "juvenile," but at 10 feet, 5 inches, and a jaw-dropping 600 pounds, Rose is more than capable of making a big splash.

Rose pinged on Monday, June 12 due south of East Moriches on Long Island.
Joe Lombardi
To say the least.

The white shark pinged off the coast of Long Island on Monday, June 12 at 6:16 a.m., according to the non-profit Ocearch group

Rose was located due south of East Moriches. (See the image above.)

She's a Carcharodon carcharias shark, a species that includes the white shark, white pointer, and great white sharks. Great whites measure around 15 to 16 feet on average.

Rose was first tagged in October 2020 in Nova Scotia.

