$5K Reward Offered For 18-Year-Old Man Wanted For Homicide In Haverstraw

Authorities are offering a several-thousand dollar reward in exchange for information leading to the arrest of an 18-year-old wanted for homicide in the Hudson Valley. 

Yandi Martinez of Haverstraw, age 18.

 Photo Credit: Haverstraw Police
Ben Crnic
The Haverstraw Police Department in Rockland County is offering a $5,000 reward for help in finding 18-year-old Yandie Martinez of Haverstraw, who is wanted in connection to a homicide that happened on Monday, July 1 around 4 p.m., the department announced on Friday, July 19. 

Martinez is described as a Hispanic man who is 6 feet tall and 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information can call Haverstraw Police at 845-354-1500. 

