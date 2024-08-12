5-Year-Old Dies After Incident At Amusement Park Pool In Hudson Valley

The 5-year-old child's death, which followed an incident on Thursday, Aug. 1, was detailed in a statement by a Rye Playland spokesperson on Sunday, Aug. 11.

On the day of the incident, around 2:20 p.m., a possible drowning was reported at Playland Park, according to Westchester County Police Public Information Officer Kieran O'Leary.

Arriving police and park rangers found that the pool's lifeguards had removed the boy from the pool and were giving medical help to him on the pool deck. The boy, a 5-year-old Bronx resident, was soon found to be in cardiac arrest and an officer began giving him CPR until EMS could arrive.

The boy was later taken to Greenwich Hospital for initial care before being transferred to Westchester Medical Center in critical condition. The exact day of his death is not yet known.

Playland's statement on the boy's death reads:

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of the child from last Thursday’s incident, and our deepest condolences go out to the family and loved ones affected by this heartbreaking event. We have no further details at this time."

More information about the incident has not been released.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

