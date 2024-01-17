5 NY Women Returning From Umrah Struck Dead On I-81 In PA Family Says

The women were struck dead by a tractor-trailer at the 199.3-mile marker in Scott Township, approximately 12 miles north of Scranton, troopers detailed in a release.

Four women were in a Honda Odyssey that lost control and hit the concrete lane divider around 5:15 p.m., authorities said. The crash left the Honda disabled in the left northbound lane.

An Audi R6 that was traveling with the Honda pulled over on the right shoulder after the accident, police continued.

The two people in the Audi got out and crossed the highway to speak with the others when a northbound tractor-trailer slammed into the Honda on its driver's side, troopers said.

Three people standing outside and two people sitting in the Honda were fatally injured by the collision, according to police. They were:

Harvrist Zebari, 42, of Endwell, NY

Fatma Ahmed, 71, of Binghamton, NY

Shahnizaz Mizouri, 56, of Vestal, NY

Aleen Ameen, 19, of Johnson City, NY

Berivan Zebara, 43, of Johnson City, NY

Their masjid, Islamic Organization of the Southern Tier, wrote in a Facebook post that reads in part: "They were returning from Umrah and were on their way back home from the airport to their families. They were all integral and beloved members of our community, and some were mothers with young children."

One of the woman's relatives, Karwan Zebari, who is the Director of Policy and Advocacy at Kurdistan Regional Government - Representation in the USA, shared in part: "Family members include a niece and two older sisters, both married, each with three kids."

Aleen Ameen, was a 2022 graduate of Johnson City High School where she was a forward on the girls' varsity soccer team, according to her Hudl profile and the Star Gazette.

Zebari said his 22-year-old nephew, Parjan Ameen of Johnson City, who was driving the Audi, "remains under critical care," although police said he received moderate injuries, as did the driver of the tractor-trailer.

I-81's northbound lanes were shut down for four hours Tuesday night as investigators worked the scene, state police said.

Troopers are "actively conducting a thorough investigation to determine the contributing factors of the crash," they added.

Both the masjid and the family ask the public to keep them in their prayers and shared the Islamic prayer "Indeed we belong to Allah and indeed we will return back to him."

