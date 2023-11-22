5 NY ShopRite Stores Permanently Close

The closures are all in the Capital Region, WRGB CBS 6 reports:

Albany County: Albany, Colonie, and Slingerlands

Albany, Colonie, and Slingerlands Rensselaer County: North Greenbush

North Greenbush Schenectady County: Niskayuna

The locations were initially slated to close in early December 2023, but the company told WRGB it didn’t have the inventory to keep the doors open any longer.

Affected employees will be paid through January 2024, one worker told the outlet.

ShopRite, which launched in the mid-1940s, has stores in six states: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania.

