4 Shot, 1 Critically, In Hudson Valley During Large, 'Disorderly,' Gathering, Police Say

The incident occurred in Dutchess County in the city of Poughkeepsie around 3:30 a.m., Friday, July 5, in the area of 380 Main St.

According to Det. Sgt. Terrance Beam of the Poughkeepsie Police, responding officers, encountered a large disorderly group and four people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers began rendering aid to the victims and secured a crime scene. A 28-year-old man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, Beam said.

Three women in their 20s were transported to area hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries, he added.

Beam said multiple area agencies, including the New York State Police, Town of Poughkeepsie Police, Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, Town of Hyde Park Police, MTA Police, and Town of Fishkill Police responded to the area to assist with crowd control and scene security.

Crime Scene Technicians processed the area for evidence, which required parts of Main Street to be closed for several hours while the Detective Division began their investigation.

Community members with information regarding this incident or other serious crimes within the city are encouraged to contact the City of Poughkeepsie Police Neighborhood Recovery Unit at 845-451-4060.

For active situations or emergencies, call 845-451-4000 or 911.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.