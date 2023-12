The collision occurred in Orange County on a stretch of I-84 around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 17 in the town of Greenville.

New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel said Christopher Martini, from Matamoras, Pennsylvania, was killed when his vehicle ran off the roadway and he was ejected.

Troopers begin life-saving measures. Port Jervis EMS pronounced Martini dead on the scene.

The incident is still under investigation.

