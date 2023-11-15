3 Injured, 1 Critically In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Orange County

The crash took place in Orange County in the town of Deerpark on I-84 near mile marker 1.4, said Trooper Steven Nevel, of the New York State Police.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Frances Taillard, age 67, from Montague, New Jersey was driving a 2017 GMC Sierra when he entered I-84 and was traveling west in the eastbound lanes when he struck a Dodge Durango head-on, Nevel said.

Nevel said he then struck a Jeep Grand Cherokee, causing the Sierra to strike a Lexus and rollover coming to a rest on its side in both lanes.

Taillard was extricated from the and transported to Westchester Medical Center via helicopter.

The operator of the Durango, Westchester County Donald Kluge, age 67, of Pleasantville, and the operator of the Jeep Grand Cherokee, identified as Orange County resident Valerie Roman, age 37, from the town of Warwick, were transported to Garnet Regional Medical Center in Middletown with minor injuries.

The operator of the Lexus, identified as Westchester County resident Rohitkumar Patel, age 75, from Ardsley, was not injured.

This incident is still under investigation.

