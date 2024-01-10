Trio From Region Charged By Welfare Fraud Task Force For Receiving Benefits While Working

The Sullivan County Welfare Fraud Task Force made the following arrest made the following arrests in November and December 2023:

Ciera M. Hatch, age 31, of Liberty, was arrested and charged with welfare fraud and offering a false instrument for filing. It is alleged that Hatch stole SNAP benefits from the Sullivan County Department of Social Services by failing to disclose on her SNAP re-certification application that she was employed during this same time frame. This unreported income resulted in an overpayment of $1,119 in SNAP benefits that she would not have been entitled to. Hatch was processed and released on an appearance ticket to return to the Town of Liberty Court at a later date.

Tiesajah M. Reynolds, age 25, of Liberty, was arrested and charged with grand larceny. It is alleged that Reynolds stole SNAP Benefits from the Sullivan County Department of Social Services by failing to disclose that she was employed during this same time frame. This unreported income resulted in an overpayment of $1,500 in SNAP benefits to Reynolds. She was processed and released on an appearance ticket to return to the Town of Liberty Court at a later date.

Aaron J. Minner, age 26, of Monticello, was arrested and charged with grand larceny. It is alleged that Minner stole SNAP benefits and Public Assistance benefits from the Sullivan County Department of Social Services by failing to disclose that he was employed during this same time frame. This unreported income resulted in an overpayment of the two assistance programs of $1,495. Minner was processed and released on an appearance ticket to return to the Town of Liberty Court at a later date.

