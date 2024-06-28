Trio Nabbed For Drug Ring Based Out Of Hudson Valley Restaurant, Officials Say

The three arrests were made in Dutchess County following searches conducted at several locations in the City and Town of Poughkeepsie on Thursday, June 27, the Dutchess County District Attorney's Office Drug Task Force announced on Friday, June 28.

According to the Task Force, the searches were executed as part of an investigation into the sale of cocaine and other drugs throughout Poughkeepsie. As part of this effort, Drug Task Force agents bought cocaine on several occasions from multiple people throughout Poughkeepsie, officials said.

Additionally, as part of the drug ring, cocaine and other dangerous substances were also sold out of the Seven 7 Mexican Food restaurant at 96 Washington St. in the City of Poughkeepsie, according to Task Force officials.

The investigation culminated in the execution of several search warrants across Poughkeepsie on Thursday, which resulted in the seizure of a "significant" amount of cocaine and methamphetamine that had been packaged and ready for sale; two vehicles; and cash, officials said.

The three suspects who were arrested allegedly worked together to transport and distribute cocaine and methamphetamine as part of the drug network. They were identified as 52-year-old Jesus Rios-Reyes; 36-year-old Norma Suazo-Ortiz; and Marco Antonio Martinez-Marino, whose age was not given. Their places of residence were also not released.

All three suspects were charged with:

One count of criminal possession of a narcotic drug;

One count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell;

One count of methamphetamine weighing 1/8 ounce or more.

The trio were arraigned in the City of Poughkeepsie Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Justice and Transition Center without bail.

"These arrests reflect our continued commitment to take drug dealers off our streets," said Dutchess County District Attorney Anthony Parisi, who continued:

"We cannot accept people profiting from the misery of addiction while also threatening the safety of our community. We will continue to collaborate with our partners in law enforcement to work towards a community free from dangerous drugs and those who seek to profit from their proliferation.”

Anyone with more information about the case or any other drug sales in Dutchess County is asked to call the Drug Task Force confidential tip line at 845-463-6040.

