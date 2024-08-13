$280K Scam: Father, Daughter Accused Of Stealing From Hudson Valley Woman

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Tuesday, Aug. 13, the indictments and arrests of Ulster County residents Frank Whittaker, age 56, of Kingston, and his daughter Christine Ellsworth, age 38, of Accord, for allegedly stealing more than $280,000 from a vulnerable elderly victim.

After earning the trust of the victim, an Ulster County resident, by providing lawn maintenance and assisting with household tasks, Whittaker and Ellsworth gained access to the then-92-year-old’s checkbook and finances.

Whittaker had himself appointed as a Power of Attorney (POA) over the elderly victim’s finances, allowing him and Ellsworth to steal her life savings.

According to filings in court:

Whittaker and Ellsworth began caring for the victim and her home in July 2021, and the Attorney General's Office said the string of thefts continued through August 2022.

Whittaker introduced his daughter to the victim, who was hired as her “companion.”

The two then allegedly ingratiated themselves to the elderly victim and convinced her that their assistance was vital to her well-being.

To accomplish their alleged crimes, Whittaker convinced the victim to grant him POA over her affairs and added himself as the POA on multiple bank and annuity accounts belonging to the victim, with Ellsworth named as the successor POA.

Though he had POA, Whittaker was not legally allowed to spend the victim’s money for his and his daughter’s personal benefit.

Over the next year, Whittaker and Ellsworth allegedly stole over $280,000 from the victim by writing themselves over $49,000 in checks and illegally transferring over $230,000 in funds from the victim’s bank and investment accounts into an account in Whittaker’s name.

Whittaker and Ellsworth allegedly spent the stolen funds on a new 2021 GMC Sierra pickup truck costing $57,500, thousands of dollars at local restaurants and stores, including Walmart, a jeweler, and florists, and other personal expenses.

They also made numerous cash withdrawals, including at ATMs located in Turning Stone Casino and Resort in Verona and the Saratoga Casino Hotel in Saratoga Springs.

“Scammers who manipulate vulnerable seniors are stealing savings that took a lifetime of hard work to earn,” said James. “Instead of fulfilling their promises to take care of this victim and her home, Frank Whittaker and Christine Ellsworth abused her trust and stole her life savings."

If convicted, they face a maximum sentence of up to 15 years in prison.

The case was investigated by the following agencies:

NY Attorney General’s Office,

Ulster County Department of Social Services,

Ulster County Sheriff’s Office,

Ulster County District Attorney’s Office.

