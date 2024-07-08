27-Year-Old Killed In Crash On I-87

New York State Police said on Monday, July 8, that the crash happened on Saturday, July 6, just after 10 p.m., when a 2017 BMW motorcycle collided with a guard rail on northbound I-87 in Yonkers.

Troopers and first responders found the operator, 27-year-old Bronx resident Osterman Cuevas-Campos, on the shoulder of the highway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the results of a preliminary investigation, Cuevas-Campos had been riding his motorcycle at an unsafe speed.

He had failed to navigate a curve in the highway, resulting in the crash, state police said.

He was then ejected from the motorcycle and thrown into the cement barrier on the left shoulder.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

