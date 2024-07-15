$26.1M Flood Mitigation Project Starts In Hudson Valley

The project will elevate the Annsville Circle as well as a half-mile stretch along Route 6/Route 202 in the town of Cortlandt, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Monday, July 15.

“Last July, dozens of state roads in the Hudson Valley were affected by one of the most intense and devastating storms in years, causing mass flooding and road closures, and overwhelming communities,” Hochul said. “Resilient infrastructure is necessary to ensure public safety, and this project in Westchester County exemplifies our commitment to tackle the growing threat of global climate change head on.”

The project will raise the circle by 4 feet and a half-mile section of Route 6/Route 202 by 7 feet to "create a more resilient connection that will be safer and operate more reliably in extreme weather events caused by climate change," Hochul noted.

It's one of the first NYSDOT projects to use lightweight fill material manufactured from recycled glass.

The foamed glass is one of the most environmentally friendly lightweight fill materials available and will be manufactured in the region.

Additionally, the use of this product will reduce the construction schedule by as much as a year, said Hochul.

The center of the roundabout will be landscaped with native shrubs, and LED street lighting will be installed in the vicinity to improve nighttime safety.

New pedestrian crosswalks will also be added at the roundabout to enhance safety, and a shared use path will connect Paddlesports Park with the Jan Peeck Bridge over Annsville Creek, allowing recreational users a passageway to access Annsville Preserve Park and the Hudson River.

An adjacent project along Route 6/Route 202 over Putnam Creek is replacing a culvert with a new structure, which is expected to be complete by summer of 2024.

Additionally, a grant was recently awarded to fund a future project to further raise the elevation of Route 6/Route 202. A tentative construction schedule for this future project will be announced in the near future.

"The state’s investments in climate change-related flood mitigation and infrastructure resiliency projects are both timely and necessary, as the frequency of severe, damaging storms increases, greatly impacting our residents and our economy," State Senator Peter Harckham said.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said, “The long-standing flooding issues that have plagued the Town need to be addressed in order to create traffic patterns that are safe to residents and visitors in the area.

"This historic corridor and gateway to the Town deserves to be transformed into a more vibrant waterfront district, where both natural and cultural resources can be appreciated.”

Town of Cortlandt Supervisor Richard Becker said, “The Annsville Circle is the gateway to northern Westchester County and is a major thoroughfare for thousands of commuters and motorists daily. We look forward to the swift completion of this project and enhancement to coastal flood resiliency.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.