24-Year-Old Hudson Valley Man Killed In Crash

The crash occurred in Ulster County around 3:55 p.m., Saturday, March 9 in the town of Ulster on Route 209 south of Sawkill Road.
According to Ulster Police Chief Kyle Berardi, an investigation found that Noah Ortman, age 21, of Ulster, was driving a 1997 Ford Mustang southbound when he lost control of the vehicle, crossed the grass median into the northbound lane of Route 209, and was struck by a 2022 Jeep Wrangler, driven by a 24-year-old man.
As a result of the impact, the Jeep overturned and came to rest on the eastbound shoulder of Route 209 North. Ortman sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead on scene, Berardi said.
The driver of the Jeep and a passenger were transported to HealthAlliance Hospital in Kingston.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation at this time.
- The Ulster Police Department was assisted by:
- Ulster County Sheriff’s Office
- New York State Police
- Ulster County Medical Examiner’s Office
- Ulster Hose Fire Department
- Empress Ambulance.
