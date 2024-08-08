Light Rain Fog/Mist 65°

$22.5M Hudson Valley Estate Anchored By Glass House Covers 127 Acres

For those who love horses and majestic vista views of water and woodlands, then an estate for sale in the region for $22 million should make them feel right at home.

The main house at Silvernail Farms in Pine Plains. 

 Photo Credit: Zillow
A view of the estate. 

 Photo Credit: Zillow
Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes

Zillow says the 127-acre estate is in East Dutchess County in Pine Plains. It features a house of glass with four bedrooms and a great room with 29-foot floor-to-ceiling glass flanked by fireplaces, a walnut chef's kitchen, and an expansive stone terrace. 

Below the terrace, you will find three ensuite bedrooms, a gym, a wine room, a mudroom, and an attached heated two-car garage. 

Zillow says the entire top level of the primary home houses the primary suite, which includes a sitting area, a double-sided fireplace that leads to a bathroom, a dressing room, and a sauna.

The property also includes two guest cottages with five bedrooms, two barns with nine indoor and six outdoor horse stalls, and a professional riding ring, Zillow said.

Zillow said the land offers open fields, trails, woodlands, two rivers, and a long bridge spanning the water.

It is listed by Corcoran Country Living - Mill 845-677-0505.

