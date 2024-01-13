22-Year-Old Who Fired Into Rockland Home, Injuring Woman Sentenced To Prison

Rockland County resident Kevin Castillo, of the village of Spring Valley, was sentenced to 7 ½ years behind bars on Thursday, Jan. 11.

According to prosecutors, it was a little after 3 a.m. on Friday, March 24, 2023 when Castillo climbed a fire escape ladder at the victim’s Spring Valley home.

When the woman went to open a window to tell him to leave, he opened fire with a handgun, striking her in the arm. Castillo then fled the property.

Officers from the Spring Valley Police Department found the victim lying in the home’s entryway bleeding.

She was taken to Westchester Medical Center and underwent emergency surgery to remove the bullet, which had been embedded in her arm.

Police located Castillo an hour and a half later and arrested him without incident.

A jury later convicted him of first-degree assault, a felony.

“The defendant in this case recklessly fired a handgun into a room without any regard for the victim, who underwent emergency surgery for her injuries,” said Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh.

“I commend the law enforcement agencies involved for their thorough investigation and quickly apprehending the defendant. The defendant will now be held accountable for his actions.”

In addition to his prison time, Castillo must complete five years of parole.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.