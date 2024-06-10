22-Year-Old Shot In Broad Daylight In Hudson Valley

The incident occurred in Dutchess County around 11:45 a.m., Saturday, June 8, in the city of Poughkeepsie.

According to the city of Poughkeepsie Police, officers responded to the area of Main Street and N White Street to a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they located numerous spent shell casings but no victims.

Police said a short time later, they received word that a gunshot victim arrived at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie.

The victim had sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm, police said.

The victim's identity was not released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call the City of Poughkeepsie Police confidential TIP LINE at 845-451-7577.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

