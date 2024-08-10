22-Year-Old Man Admits To Robbing Electronics Store In Hudson Valley

Manhattan resident Aguibou Karambe pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Aug. 6 in Orange County Court to second-degree attempted robbery in connection with an incident in February 2023 that happened in the village of Monroe, Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler announced on Friday, Aug. 9.

According to Hoovler's office, on Feb. 28, 2023, Karambe and three other masked men entered the AT&T store at 520 NY-17M. While they were inside, one of the men grabbed the store clerk by the neck and pushed him into the back office.

Another member of the robbery group said he was armed with a gun while holding his hand in his jacket pocket, according to the DA's Office.

The group then stole various electronics from the store and left. They were later tracked to the Westchester County city of Mount Vernon, where they were found with the robbery proceeds, officials said.

During his plea proceedings, Karambe admitted to trying to forcibly steal property while aided by another person present at the scene, the DA's Office said.

Karambe's plea agreement contains a recommended sentence of five years in prison followed by three years of post-release supervision. His sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 16.

In a statement, Hoovler called the robbery "brazen" and "ill-conceived."

"Thankfully, the rapid response of police and their careful investigation ensured that the perpetrators were promptly located and taken into custody," Hoovler added.

