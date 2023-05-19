A Few Clouds 51°

2.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Hudson Valley

An overnight earthquake startled some residents and shook buildings overnight in Westchester County.

The area where the earthquake hit (marked by a gold star) in Hastings-on-Hudson, about 20 miles north of midtown Manhattan. Photo Credit: United States Geological Survey
Joe Lombardi
The United States Geological Survey said it had a magnitude of 2.2, was centered near the border of Hastings-on-Hudson and Yonkers, about 18 miles north of midtown Manhattan, and was felt at around 1:53 a.m. Friday, May 19.

An interactive map of the quake by the USGS is available here and in the image above.

There have not been any reports of damage.

The USGS received a report of someone feeling the quake as far away as Northern Fairfield County, Connecticut, in the city of Danbury.

Earthquakes of 2.5 magnitude or less rank sixth on a six-level scale of quakes and are "usually not felt, but can be recorded by a seismograph," according to the Earthquake Magnitude Scale.

Earthquakes between 2.5 and 5.4 magnitude rank fifth highest and are characterized as being "often felt, but only causing minor damage."

