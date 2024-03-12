2 Third-Prize Winning Powerball Tickets Worth $50K Sold In Hudson Valley

The winning tickets were sold in Orange County for the Monday, March 11 game at:

Smokes 4 Less on Plank Road in Newburgh

Tuxedo Convenient Mart on Route 17 in Southfields

The winning numbers were 1-3-7-16-66 and a Powerball of 5

The numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The red Power Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 26.

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m.

No word yet on who the winners were.

