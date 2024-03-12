Fair 60°

SHARE

2 Third-Prize Winning Powerball Tickets Worth $50K Sold In Hudson Valley

Two third-prize winning tickets were purchased in the Hudson Valley for the latest Powerball game.

A third-prize winning Powerball ticket worth $50K was sold a the Smokes 4 Less store in Newburgh.&nbsp;

A third-prize winning Powerball ticket worth $50K was sold a the Smokes 4 Less store in Newburgh. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Powerball
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

The winning tickets were sold in Orange County for the Monday, March 11 game at:

  • Smokes 4 Less on Plank Road in Newburgh
  • Tuxedo Convenient Mart on Route 17 in Southfields

The winning numbers were 1-3-7-16-66 and a Powerball of 5

The numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The red Power Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 26. 

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m.

No word yet on who the winners were. 

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE