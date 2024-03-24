2 State Troopers Hospitalized After Crash In Upstate NY

It happened around 2 a.m. Saturday, March 23, in Rensselaer County on I-90 in the town of East Greenbush.

An investigation determined a tractor-trailer struck the vehicle that the two troopers were in from behind. The troopers were at the scene after responding to an earlier crash.

Both troopers were taken to Albany Medical Center with serious injuries, were treated, and have since been released.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to the State Police barracks in Latham for questioning.

The investigation is ongoing.

The investigation is ongoing.

