2 Orange County Residents Charged After Threatening Person With Gun, Machete

The incident took place in Orange County around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8 in Newburgh on Timber Ridge Road.

According to Lt. Peter Talarico of the Newburgh Police, a verbal argument broke between the man and woman and victim when the man pulled out a machete threatened the victim, and hit their car with the weapon as they were leaving.

After the incident was reported, police attempted to make contact with Prince-Rasheem Crawley, age 30, of Newburgh for threatening with the machete and a woman, Shantel Chiu, age 36, also of Newburgh, (who had a long gun), both were "uncooperative," Talarico said.

After attempts to speak with both suspects, police established a command post, and the Orange County Sheriff's Office was requested to help.

After a brief standoff and negotiation period, five occupants (3 adults, and 2 children) were taken into police custody without incident, Talarico said.

Both Crawley and Chiu were arrested. Crawley was charged with:

Criminal mischief

Menacing

Criminal possession of a weapon

Chiu was charged with menacing.

Both were released with an appearance ticket with a future court date.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.