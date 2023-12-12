Fair 35°

2 Orange County Residents Charged After Threatening Person With Gun, Machete

A Hudson Valley man and woman were charged with possession of a weapon and menacing after allegedly threatening a person with a gun and a machete.

 Photo Credit: Unsplash via Michael Förtsch
The incident took place in Orange County around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8 in Newburgh on Timber Ridge Road. 

According to Lt. Peter Talarico of the Newburgh Police, a verbal argument broke between the man and woman and victim when the man pulled out a machete threatened the victim, and hit their car with the weapon as they were leaving.

After the incident was reported, police attempted to make contact with Prince-Rasheem Crawley, age 30, of Newburgh for threatening with the machete and a woman, Shantel Chiu, age 36, also of Newburgh, (who had a long gun), both were "uncooperative," Talarico said.

After attempts to speak with both suspects, police established a command post, and the Orange County Sheriff's Office was requested to help.

After a brief standoff and negotiation period, five occupants (3 adults, and 2 children) were taken into police custody without incident, Talarico said.

Both Crawley and Chiu were arrested. Crawley was charged with:

  • Criminal mischief
  • Menacing
  • Criminal possession of a weapon

 Chiu was charged with menacing. 

Both were released with an appearance ticket with a future court date.

