2 Missing Boys, Both 12, Drove Away From Central Mass Home In SUV, Likely Headed To NY

Police in Worcester County are asking for the public's help to find two missing 12-year-old boys who didn't just run away from their Southbridge home — they drove away. 

Police Amari Siders, left, and Zyaire Siders — both 12 — have been missing from their Southbridge home since Monday, June 26, when they drove off in a Toyota Highlander with the Mass license plate 4AN622. Police believe they are headed for New York.
Josh Lanier
Amari Siders and Zyaire Siders were last seen on Monday, June 26, and they are believed to be driving a white Toyota 4Runner Highlander with Massachusetts license plate 4AN622, Southbridge police said. 

They were spotted in northern Connecticut in the the town of Vernon in Tolland County.

Police believe they are heading to New York, where they are from. 

Amari is described as four feet 10 inches tall, weighing 90 pounds. He has straight brown hair. Zyaire is five feet tall and weighs 90 pounds with an afro-style haircut, authorities said. 

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Southbridge Police Department at 508-764-5420. 

