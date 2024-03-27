$2 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold In Hudson Valley

The ticket for the Tuesday, March 26 game was sold in Orange County at the Smokes-4-Less store located on Plank Road in Newburgh, said New York Lottery officials.

The winning numbers for the game were 7-11-22-29-38 with a Mega Ball of 4.

The player guessed all five Mega Millions numbers but missed the Mega Ball. The ticket was worth $1 million, but the player purchased a Megaplier ticket, which doubled its value, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers for the Mega Millions game are drawn from a field of one to 70.

The Mega Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 25.

When purchased, the Megaplier option provides players with a chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes up to five times.

The Mega Millions drawing is televised every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.

