Duo Nabbed For 'Brazen Double Shooting' In Hudson Valley: DA

Brooklyn residents Dwayne Hines, age 39, and Romaine McRae, age 39, were both arrested on Wednesday, July 12 on murder charges in connection with an Orange County double shooting that happened on Monday, April 24 in Newburgh, Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler announced on Friday, July 14.

According to Hoovler and Newburgh Police Commissioner José Gomérez, on the day of the "brazen double shooting," two men were shot on Lander Street around 8:30 a.m. One victim died as a result of his injuries, while another was left paralyzed, officials said.

An investigation into the shooting conducted by Newburgh Police, the Orange County DA's Office, New York State Police, the NYPD, and the Hudson Valley Crime Analysis Center began soon afterward, which resulted in Hines and McRae's arrests in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

The two men were both charged with:

Second-degree murder;

Second-degree attempted murder.

Both Hines and McRae were arraigned in Newburgh City Court on Thursday, July 13, and were remanded to Orange County Jail without bail. They will appear in Orange County Court at a later date.

Hoovler called the alleged actions of Hines and McRae "senseless, calculated, and ultimately tragic," and complimented the diligence of investigators in bringing them to justice.

"Ultimately, it is the commitment to the identification, collection, and analysis of digital forensic evidence that broke this case open," Hoovler added.

