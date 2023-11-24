2 Hudson Valley Zip Codes Among Most Expensive In US: Here's Where They Rank

Two of the top 10 zip codes according to Property Shark Real Estate Reports are in New York, with both on Long Island, in the Hamptons:

No. 2 Sagaponack (zip code 11962) with a median home sale price in 2023 of $8,075,000,

No. 6 (tie) Water Mill (11976) with a median home sale price in 2023 of $4,500,000.

Six of the Top 10 zip codes are in California, including No. 1 Atherton (94027), located near San Francisco, ($8,300,000 median sales price).

California has 79 of the 100 priciest zip codes. New York is second at 22, with several more Long Island zip codes making the list, including a few in Manhattan, one in Queens, and two in Westchester County: the hamlet of Purchase (No. 64), and the city of Rye (tied for 100th),

Massachusetts has six of the Top 100 US zips, led by Boston's Back Bay neighborhood zip code 02199 ($2,800,000 median sales price).

The top-ranked zip in Connecticut, and 60th nationally, is the Riverside section of the town of Greenwich (zip code 06878) with a median price of $2,225,000).

The rankings were determined by median sale prices based on closed home sales, not asking prices "as we consider this methodology to provide the most accurate picture of actual market dynamics," according to Property Shark.

Rankings released earlier by RealtyHop placed four zip codes in the Northeast in the Top 20 nationally.

