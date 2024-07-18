A Few Clouds 75°

2 Hospitalized After Crash On Parkway In Hudson Valley

Two people were taken to a trauma center after a serious crash on a parkway entrance ramp in Northern Westchester, including one person who had to be rescued from a vehicle. 

The incident happened on a southbound Taconic State Parkway entrance ramp in Yorktown.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Yorktown Heights Volunteer Fire Department
Ben Crnic
The crash happened on Monday, July 15, when two cars collided on the Taconic State Parkway southbound entrance ramp leading from Crompond Road (Route 202) in Yorktown, according to the Yorktown Heights Volunteer Fire Department.

Arriving fire crews found one person stuck inside their car and used Hurst Hydraulic extrication equipment to remove the side of the vehicle, freeing them in the process. 

Two people were later taken to a trauma center before the scene was turned over to New York State Police. 

