2 Dead In Plane Crash At NY Airport

The incident happened on Long Island at MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma around 6:15 p.m. Monday, July 22.

Suffolk County Police said a single engine Beechcraft Bonanza A36 took off heading south from the airport and was attempting to return to the same runway when it crashed.

The male pilot and his adult male passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. Nobody else was injured.

Police are withholding their identities until their families have been notified.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-852-6392.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

