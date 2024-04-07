Duo Nabbed For Shooting Of Hudson Valley Man, Police Say

The arrests occurred in Dutchess County on Wednesday, April 3 for the Saturday, March 30 incident at 444 Main St., in Poughkeepsie.

During the incident, officers found 34-year-old Jaquan Fryar, of Poughkeepsie with life-threatening injuries. He was transported to an area hospital, where he remains, said Det. Sgt. Terrence Beam of the Poughkeepsie Police Department.

A follow-up investigation led to the arrest of:

Fulton County resident Jan Michael Deere, age 38, of Gloversville, was charged with assault.

Dutchess County resident Joseph R. Gonzalez, age 46, of Rhinebeck, was charged with assault.

Both men were held awaiting arraignment. Additional charges are pending.

The arrests were made as part of a multi-agency arrest detail including members of the:

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives,

New York State Police

FBI Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force

Town of Poughkeepsie Police

Dutchess County Sheriff’s Department,

Gloversville Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department TIP LINE at 845-451-7577.

For active incidents, call 845-451-4000 or 911.

This remains a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.