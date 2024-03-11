Fair and Windy 48°

SHARE

Pair Of 14-Year-Old Students Charged In Hudson Valley School Shooting Hoax

Two 14-year-old students have been charged in connection with a call to a Hudson Valley school reporting an active shooter.

Monhagen Middle School.

Monhagen Middle School.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

The incident occurred in Orange County around 12:10 p.m., Friday, March 8 at Monhagen Middle School in the town of Wallkill.

According to Lt. Robert McLymore of the Wallkill Police, officers responded to the school after a 911 call was made reporting the shooter.

An investigation between school staff and officers determined there was no shooter and led to the arrest of two 14-year-old students that live in Middletown, McLymore said.

The students, who were not named due to their ages, were arrested and charged with falsely reporting an incident.

They were released to their guardians and are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, March 20.

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE