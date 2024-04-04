$150K Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Hudson Valley

The player, who purchased the ticket in Orange County at the Smokes 4 Less store in Newburgh, had to match four numbers, plus the Powerball, said New York Lottery officials to win the dough.

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, April 3 game were 11-38-41-62-65 with a Powerball of 15.

No word yet on who the winner is.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Power Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 26.

When purchased, the Power Play option allows players to multiply non-jackpot prizes up to 10 times.

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.