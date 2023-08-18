Mostly Cloudy 76°

SHARE

15-Year-Old Dies After Fall From Window In Hudson Valley

A 15-year-old Hudson Valley teen has died after falling out of a second-floor window of an apartment.

The area the incident took place.
The area the incident took place. Photo Credit: Unsplash/Scott Rodgerson/Google Maps
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

The incident took place in Orange County at 4 Edward Diana Way, Apt. 60 in the town of Wallkill.

According to Wallkill Deputy Chief of Police Antonino Spano, officers responded to a report of a person that fell from a window.

Once at the complex, officers discovered an unresponsive 15-year-old child on the ground. The teen was transported to Garnet Health Medical Center by the Town of Wallkill Emergency Medical Services where they later died.

The ongoing investigation into this incident is being conducted by the town of Wallkill Detectives.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE