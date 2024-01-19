15-Year-Old Girl Charged With Stabbing Man At Hudson Valley Hospital

The incident took place in Orange County in the lobby of Garnet Health Medical Center at 707 E. Main St., in Wallkill.

According to Lt. Robert McLymore of the town of Wallkill Police, officers found a 35-year-old New Windsor man stabbed in the shoulder after responding to the hospital.

An investigation, conducted with the assistance of a town of Cornwall Police Department officer, who was present at the hospital on an unrelated matter, led to the arrest of the suspect, McLymore said.

McLymore said the 15-year-old, who was at the hospital for treatment of a medical condition unrelated to the assault, was charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

She was released on an appearance ticket to return to Orange County Family Court.

Police did not disclose why the teen stabbed the man or if they knew each other.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

