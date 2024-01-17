Light Snow 27°

SHARE

14-Year-Old Accused Of Making A Terroristic Threat At School In Rockland

A 14-year-old has been charged with making a terroristic threat in connection with a bomb threat at a Hudson Valley school.

A 14-year-old has been charged with allegedly making a bomb threat at a Rockland County school.&nbsp;

A 14-year-old has been charged with allegedly making a bomb threat at a Rockland County school. 

 Photo Credit: Unsplash via Scott Rodgerson/Kindle Canva
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

The unidentified teen was charged in Rockland County on Monday, Jan. 15 by Ramapo Police following a four-month investigation into the Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, incident.

According to Lt. Chris Franklin of the Rampo Police, the department received a report of a bomb threat at Suffern High School prompting an evacuation and response from multiple law enforcement agencies.

The juvenile was charged with making a terroristic threat and falsely reporting an incident. The teen was released after being processed pending an appearance in Rockland County Family Court. 

The Ramapo Police Department was assisted in the investigation by our officers assigned to the FBI Task Force, the Suffern Police Department, and assistance from the Suffern Central School District. 

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE