14-Year-Old Accused Of Making A Terroristic Threat At School In Rockland

The unidentified teen was charged in Rockland County on Monday, Jan. 15 by Ramapo Police following a four-month investigation into the Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, incident.

According to Lt. Chris Franklin of the Rampo Police, the department received a report of a bomb threat at Suffern High School prompting an evacuation and response from multiple law enforcement agencies.

The juvenile was charged with making a terroristic threat and falsely reporting an incident. The teen was released after being processed pending an appearance in Rockland County Family Court.

The Ramapo Police Department was assisted in the investigation by our officers assigned to the FBI Task Force, the Suffern Police Department, and assistance from the Suffern Central School District.

